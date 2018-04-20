Brig. Raja Khursheed’s Qul held

Sher Gondal

Mandi Bahauddin

Qul for late Brigadier Raja Khursheed, senior leader of Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society and father of Major General (R) Haroon Sakandar Pasha, was held at Chak 22 near Malakwal. People of the area including lawyers, ex-servicemen attended the ceremony.

The religious teacher highlighted philosophy of the death and held special prayers for the departed soul. Brig Raja Khursheed was the most senior member of PESS. He during his retired life worked for promoting welfare of ex-servicemen and their windows.