Staff Reporter

Member National Assembly from Nankana Sahib Brig. (R) Ejaz Shah called on Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Thursday.

Talking on the occasion, chief minister said that PTI government fully believes in rights of all the communities and best facilities will be provided in the worship places of minority communities situated in Nankana Sahib and other places of the province.

