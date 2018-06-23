Briefing on Tax Amnesty Scheme organized at PSX

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited has organized a briefing on Tax Amnesty for its TRE Certificate Holders and Market Participants.

The panelists on the occasion included Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi, Senior Partner & Chairman A.F. Fergusons (PWC), Richard Morin, Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, Syed Masoud Ali Naqvi, Director Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, Abid Ali Habib, Director Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited and Ahmed Chinoy, Director Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

The briefing was attended by some present and former PSX Board Members as well as a large number of representatives of PSX TRE Certificate Holders and senior market participants, who also showed great interest in the understanding of the Tax Amnesty Scheme.

Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi spoke about the in-depth and detailed analysis of the Tax Amnesty Scheme under the Voluntary Declaration of Domestic Assets Act, 2018 and Foreign Assets (Declaration and Repatriation) Act, 2018.

Syed Masoud Ali Naqvi, Director Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited highlighted certain important aspects of the Tax Amnesty Scheme that needed attention for a better understanding of this Scheme.