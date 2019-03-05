Bridles of Pakistan is in better hands, will make progress for sure: Ajmal

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare & Bait ul Mal Ajmal Cheema has said that now the bridles of Pakistan is in better hands and Pakistan will make progress for sure. The peasants and cultivators play an important role in the economy of the country and solution of their problems is indispensable. He was addressing a franchises conference 2019 organized by Bravo Crop Sciences in Lahore Monday.

Provincial Minister Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat also attended the conference. While addressing, the conference Muhammad Ajmal Cheema said that government fully understand the problems of cultivators, therefore, voice has been raised not only outside but also in the assembly. We all have to work together for making the agriculture of Pakistan and Punjab better, he added.

The Minister said that currently many agricultural reforms have been introduced, thus, agriculture has enough base to provide the economy of Pakistan to stand over. The Minister told that it is tragic condition that a farmer and a cultivator make great efforts from sowing the seeds till the harvesting but at the time of giving them reward, they are ignored. Muhammad Ajmal Cheema said that Pakistan and Punjab belong to us, let’s step forward and contribute our part in the development of Pakistan. In the end, Minister Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Punjab, Muhammad Ajmal Cheema was presented a souvenir.

