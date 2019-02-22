Bridges on nullahs need immediate repair

The residents of Kachi Abadi Thursday urged civic body to repair bridges, constructed on nullahs adjacent to their settlements in the federal capital due to their shabby condition.

Talking to APP, Babar, a student from Sector G-7, said many complaints had been lodged with the authorities concerned but issue was still lingering due to undisclosed reasons.

Another resident Ali Shah said some incidents had been witnessed of falling people from the bridge in the past.

When Contacted Capital Development Authority (CDA) Engineer Syed Farman said he was not aware of the issue, and assured to start the repair work after conducting the survey in the area.—APP

