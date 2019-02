Our Correspondent

Faisalabad

A bridegroom was seriously injured in jubilant aerial firing during a wedding ceremony here on Wednesday. Police said the incident took place in Jinnah Colony, Gulberg police station jurisdiction in Faisalabad where youth opened heavy aerial firing during a wedding ceremony.

A bullet hit bridegroom resultantly he was critically injured and rushed to Allied Hospital for treatment.

The police after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.

