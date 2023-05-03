Bride, groom booked over wedding photoshoot at Baba Farid-ud-Din’s shrine

PAKPATAN – A bride and groom were booked on Wednesday for a wedding photoshoot inside the shrine of Fariduddin Ganjshakar, also known as Baba Farid the famous 13th-century Punjabi Muslim preacher.

The legal action comes as a clip of the newlywed couple sparked a frenzy online as the two were spotted having a cinematic photoshoot at the famous shrine located in Pakpatan. The clip soon garnered ire of social media users and the religious affairs ministry took serious action.

The brief clip shot from distantly shows the bride posing in traditional attire and a cinematographer can be seen filming her.

As the ministry took notice, a case was registered against three people including the cameraman, the groom, and the bride while three police officers including the inspector have been sacked for their negligence.

Earlier, Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed and actor Saba Qamar faced a similar case after allegedly violating the sanctity of the historical Wazir Khan Mosque.

Another incident surfaced when fashion brand Maria B holds a summer lawn collection at the ancient graveyard in Bahawalpur.