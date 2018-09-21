Brick designs in Pakistan

Bricks are used for constructing buildings. There are over 1.3 trillion bricks manufactured each year worldwide. In Pakistan clay bricks are manufactured by mining and baking clay mould blocks in 2,000°F brick kilns. On average, the baking process emits 1.4 pounds of carbon per brick, but in Pakistan, outdated kilns produce more than average pollution. Similarly the brick kilns also burn cheaper alternative material for kiln operation that not only results in excess pollution, but also bake the bricks at lower temperature, producing low strength bricks with deformities.

The Pakistani brick kilns are owned and operated by single families and all the family members, including women and children, work to manufacture bricks. Since children are not allowed to work under WTO and UN rules, therefore the Punjab Government recently enacted a law to discourage children working in brick kilns during school hours, by imposing harsh punishment on those kilns that allowed children to work. But due to poverty many families still have their children work but in school uniform so to avoid suspecting Government raids on their business. The Government should upgrade the brick industry of Pakistan with one new big technology, rather than continue short fixes. New equipments, like the Vameer BP714, the first compressed-earth-block machine, produces air-dried bricks from dirt that are 30% stronger than baked clay bricks. Each brick has interlocking mechanism, making them stronger and safer during earthquake. Bricks are manufactured at construction site, saving time and cost, and do not require any baking in polluting kilns.

Since Pakistan has a sub-tropical weather, the summer temperatures are very high, while clay baked bricks have low insulating quality. This results in high energy costs for home owners for keeping their homes cooler with air conditioning. The air-dried compressed-earth dirt bricks have high insulting property, which will help reduce energy costs for home owners, while improving quality of life.

ENGR SHAHRYAR KHAN

Peshawar

Share on: WhatsApp