Bribery, a crime

Corruption is now a fact of life. The police officers have speeded up their extortion activities in the city. Police are extorting money from people who have set up temporary stalls at various roads. Interestingly, for one to place his stall in the public without inviting the wrath of authorities, they must pay protection or bribe every day. The amount collected from every stall owner is Rs.150. Thus, the total amount collected from stalls and encroachments across the city amounts to Rs.1.5 crore per day. These stalls hamper the movement of people and are a major cause of traffic jams in areas such as Clifton, Bahadurabad, North Nazimabad, Liaqatabad and Tariq Road.

It is known like daylight that money so collected is passed to higher officials without whose blessings this practice can’t continue. If any honest official tries to initiate some corrective steps, certain elements within the authorities obstruct the process by launching an inquiry against the said official. A customer said that KMC and police are involved in collecting bribes which is why these stall owners sell their products at such a high rate.

A poor man, who has set up a stall in Nazimabad, said police have told him and other stall holders that they would have to give police a considerable share from their earnings, otherwise the stalls would be removed. Several people are of the opinion that police have been deployed to harass the innocent people rather than to provide them security. Considering this situation, it would be unwise to expect help from police and others involved. I request the federal government to take care of this matter and try to eliminate bribery making poor peoples’ life easier and for the betterment of Pakistan.

RIDA MUJEEB

Karachi

Related