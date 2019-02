An alarming rate of bribery affects our society. We all can stop this corrupt system of bribe and sifarish if we go for our character building and resolve not to follow shortcuts.

Discourage corruption by your will, character and always follow rules and regulations. Parliament and government should simplify rules and regulations to plug loopholes that give rise to corrupt practices in our society.

ZARNAB NADIR

Karachi

