BRI to benefit all countries along routes: Jean Lu

Naveed Ahmad Khan

Islamabad

Jean Lu, Managing Director, Head of Global Banking, CIB, Standard Chartered Bank (China) Limited said that the Belt and Road Initiative will benefit all countries along the routes, contributing to global economic and social development. Many countries, like Pakistan, have robust demand for infrastructures, as they are moving toward industrialisation, move up the value chain, as well as absorb fast-growing populations. She expressed these views while talking to Pakistan Observer here in Islamabad.

She said according to Asia Development Bank, Asia needs to invest around USD 8 trillion in infrastructure over 2010-20 in order to maintain its growth momentum. Improved infrastructure will foster formation of production chains at the regional level based on comparative advantage, hence improving productivity.

Shazad Dada, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Pakistan commented, “The Bank has been in Pakistan and China for more than 150 years. Our longstanding and deep-rooted presence in both countries along with 70per cent of footprint overlap with B&R countries equips us with in-depth knowledge of prevailing political, economic and cultural environments making us an indispensable partner in this extra ordinary progress. It is therefore incumbent upon us to assist our valued clients to capitalize on these enormous trade opportunities created through better connectivity between them and the rest of the world. This road show emphasises our promise to be ‘Here for good’, while demonstrating our capabilities in providing comprehensive set of products, services and solutions to our existing as well as prospective clients who are looking to embark upon their growth journeys along the Silk Road.”

Recently experts from Standard Chartered’s Greater China Region hosted road shows in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan to outline the benefits of and investment opportunities from China’s B&R initiative, together with Renminbi internationalisation.