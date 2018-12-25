BRI brought great opportunities for Pakistan: Shaukat Aziz

Beijing

Former prime minister Shaukat Aziz, in an interview with Xinhuanet on Friday, said that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) had brought great opportunities for Pakistan.

He said that BRI would enhance connectivity, promote peace and development, and would lead to a community of shared future for mankind.

He said that the future development of the two countries was based on mutual interest. The mutual assistance and connectivity are of great importance to peace, harmony and common progress, he added.

Aziz attended the third “Read and Understand China” international conference recently held in Beijing. The conference was co-sponsored by the National Institute of Innovation and Development Strategy, The Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs, The Council for the 21st Century and the Beijing Municipal People’s Government. Nearly 600 people attended the conference.

