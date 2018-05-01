Brexit talks at risk over Ireland issue: EU

Dundalk (Ireland)

The European Commission’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned the talks were at “risk” because of disagreements over the future of the Irish border after Britain leaves the European Union.

At a press conference during his visit to Ireland, Barnier called for a “clear and operational solution for Ireland” to be included in the Brexit deal, adding: “Until we reach this agreement, there is a risk”.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar warned that Britain’s “approach to negotiations will need to change in some way” if there is to be agreement over the issue.

London has committed to avoid a “hard border” with checkpoints between British-ruled Northern Ireland and EU-member Ireland, which all sides agree is vital to maintaining the 1998 Good Friday peace accords.—Agencies