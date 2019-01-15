Brexit debate is destabilising Britain

Shahid M Amin

AT present, Britain is facing an acute political crisis that may cause a paralysis of governance if Prime Minister Theresa May loses a key vote in Parliament on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. The majority of observers are predicting her defeat, since a number of her own party members as well as coalition MPs are likely to vote against her. British voters had opted for Britain’s exit (dubbed Brexit) in a referendum held in 2016. Accordingly, the date of March 29, 2019 was set for Britain’s exit from the EU (European Union). Detailed negotiations took place for months between the British government and EU leaders about the terms of Britain’s exit. Prime Minister Theresa May was confident that she had secured a workable deal, but she has run into fierce opposition not only from the opposition Labour Party but also some of her own party members. Her weak position was exposed when she failed to win support in two key votes this week in Parliament.

In case May suffers a heavy defeat in the decisive voting on Tuesday, she might resign the next day. She could then have the option to hand over power to a new leader from her own party. Or she might call a general election, as being demanded by Labour. There is also a third option viz. she might call for a second referendum on Brexit. All three options will bring heavy criticism and it looks like Britain might end up with a rudderless government with a lame-duck Prime Minister facing a general election. But the opposition too is directionless with a confused Brexit strategy. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has neither been able to come out with a coherent Brexit policy nor has agreed to hold a second referendum, as being suggested by many of his own party members, including London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Moreover, Labour Party does not seem to have sufficient support to win the general election, though it may wrest some seats from the Conservatives.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposed deal with EU involves two parts: a legally binding Withdrawal Treaty on terms of Britain’s departure from EU, and a non-binding Political Declaration setting out hopes for the future relationship after Brexit. Many pro-Brexit MPs in Theresa May’s party feel that the Treaty leaves Britain too close to the EU, while most pro-Remain MPs, as also the opposition parties, feel that the Declaration is too vague. In case May is unable to secure a majority vote in favour of the agreement she has negotiated with EU, Britain might go out of the union with no deal. A no-deal exit would mean Britain cutting ties with the EU overnight without a transition period. It would mean Britain having to follow WTO (World Trade Organization) terms on trade while attempting to negotiate new trade deals with the EU and other countries. That is seen as harmful to British economy. British-produced goods sold in the EU would be subject to import taxes and Britain would either to have to impose similar taxes on EU goods or abolish them on goods from the rest of the world. Hence, prices of many goods could go up in British shops, or British businesses could be put at a serious competitive disadvantage. Business leaders and most politicians –including both Brexit supporters and opponents — say leaving without a deal would be a disaster. They believe that food prices would rise and border controls on flow of goods would lead to shortage of some goods.

In case a second referendum is held, the latest public opinion survey by YouGov showed that 46% would vote to remain in the EU, 39% would vote to leave, and the rest are undecided. Another poll by NatCen revealed that 59% of voters would now vote to remain in the EU while 41% would opt to leave. Some experts say that EU will agree to delay Brexit only in case a second referendum is held: otherwise, the exit date of March 29, 2019 will be maintained. Though Prime Minister Theresa May has repeatedly rejected the holding of a second referendum, some of her own Cabinet Ministers are not averse to the option. Defence Minister Ellwood has said, “If Parliament does not agree to a Brexit deal soon, we must recognise that the original mandate to leave, taken two years ago, will begin to date and will, eventually, no longer represent a reflection of the current intent.” The reputable newspaper “Sunday Times” reported that most MPs are likely to favour a second Brexit referendum. Interestingly, a number of EU leaders, including Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez, have openly supported a second British referendum. It will take six months to make arrangements for holding a second referendum.

Actually, there is a leadership problem in Britain at present. Theresa May has not been a popular Prime Minister and is losing grip on power. But there is no clear successor to her in the Conservative Party. Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Labour opposition, is unpopular in his own party. Early in his political career, he was often seen as a rebellious member of the party. He became its leader by default in 2015 when the more popular contestants pulled out of the race for their own reasons. As Labour’s leader, he supported Brexit while many members of his party, including London Mayor Sadiq Khan, opposed leaving the EU. Corbyn still holds far-left ideas but the present-day Labour is more centrist. He favours Britain leaving NATO and stated in an article written in 2012 that it was high time for an end to NATO which he described as “an instrument of cold war manipulation.” These ideas had shocked other NATO members. His views on the Ukraine crisis seemed sympathetic to Russia. Corbyn as Prime Minister could trigger a crisis in NATO and his views have been criticised by his own colleagues in Labour. Under the circumstances, it is by no means clear that a new general election will produce a stable government under a popular leader. For these reasons, some observers think that Britain is facing its biggest political crisis since 1945.

— The writer served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Soviet Union, France, Nigeria and Libya.

