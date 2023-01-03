Brentford dominated Liverpool at home to add them to the list of their giant-killing spree in the Premier League this season.

Ibrahima Konate’s own goal started the proceedings before Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo completed the 3-1 scoreline with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain getting on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Brentford dominates Liverpool in the first half:

Thomas Frank’s side did not hold back in the opening stages and decided to go toe-to-toe with Liverpool but it almost backfired in the fifth minute when Darwin Nunez nearly put his side ahead only for Ben Mee to clear the ball off the goal-line.

Brentford’s first goal came because of some good fortune in the 19th minute when a corner bounced off Mee and into Konate before ending up in the back of the net.

The visitors were let off twice when two of Wissa’s strikes were ruled out for offside but the Reds failed to heed the warnings and the Congolese headed the ball past Allison for his side’s second goal of the night.

Liverpool strikes back:

Jurgen Klopp’s changes helped his side improve drastically in the second half.

Nunez scored what everyone thought was their first goal but his effort was ruled out for offside in the early stages of the second period. Oxlade-Chamberlain reduced the deficit to one in the 50th minute to set up a tense final forty minutes.

As Liverpool desperately pressed for an equaliser they were caught by a swift counter by Brentford in the 84th minute which ended with Mbeumo firing a third goal past Allison to end their four-game winning streak.

The Bees’ win over Liverpool was also their first since 1938 over the opposition.

Brentford, have so far this season, beaten Manchester United, Manchester City and now Liverpool while holding Tottenham and Chelsea to a draw.

They move to 7th in the table with Liverpool 6th.