Breast Cancer spreading in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Council of Social Welfare organized a one-day seminar titled ‘Prevention of Breast Cancer and Our Social Responsibilities’ in collaboration with NORI Hospital, Islamabad. Dr. Humaira Mehmood, Cancer Specialist, NORI Hospital, Islamabad, was the chief guest. Representatives of Civil Society, Girls Guide, NGOs, Students, other stakeholders and large number of women attended the seminar.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, NCSW in his message said that In Pakistan, the ratio of Breast Cancer disease is spreading. The present government is well aware of this problem and taken several steps to overcome this disease among which awareness of women is most important. Print and electronic media can play important role in this regard. Half of the population is consist of women. Breast Cancer is an International issue.