Breast cancer awareness programme organized

Karachi

The Director of Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Dr. Seemin Jamali, has stressed the need of fostering awareness about breast cancer.

She was speaking at a programme organized on Wednesday at the Surgical Unit 1, Ward-3 of JPMC.

Jamali who was the chief guest on the occasion highlighted the importance of breast cancer awareness among general population. She also briefed about the statistics of clinics in JPMC.

Professor surgical ward-3 JPMC, Prof Sughra Parveen discussed about the risk factors of breast cancer in woman and its preventive.

Dr Saleem Soomro, Dr Sajida Qureshi, Dr Noor Moha, and Dr Lubna Mushtaq also spoke on the occasion. The seminar was also attended by Principal JPMC, Prof Sarwar Qureshi, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Dr Lubna Baig and Dr Muhammad Ali besides the faculty of surgical ward-3 including Dr Azhar Iqbal, Dr Iqbal Khan, Dr Tanveer Ahmed, Dr Imran Khan, Dr Shafqatullah, postgraduates and house officers.—APP