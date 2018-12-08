Breaking the begging image

FEED BACK

Zaheer Bhatti

IN trying to iron out a bail-out package with IMF; the donor Agency which attracts loan-seekers only due to its cheapest mark-up, makes them submit to terms which invariably compromise their self-respect and sovereignty. Pakistan over the years has become a basket case by submitting to donors (better termed lenders) in expediency without a concrete and visible pay-back plan, and as a consequence accumulating rather than retiring loans within a time frame. It was heartening to learn that at long last a Pakistani Government despite an economic crunch situation in the country, had so far stood its ground in negotiations with the IMF despite it being remote-controlled by the US which is its major contributor, and refused to be coerced into compromising its terms of engagement with the Chinese over CPEC, or over further devaluing its currency and raising gas and electricity tariffs which it has already done appreciably directly affecting the common man.

But the buck has not stopped here as despite a generous package given by Saudi Arabia which has only temporarily helped ward off the balance of payments crunch, it looks like delaying the inevitable unless the Government is able to improve its reserves which the PTI had vowed to do on assumption of power. All other friendly countries the Pakistani Premier has visited, rather than doling out sums in aid or alms; a habit Pakistan needs to break, have chastened it to raise productivity and become competitive. Devaluing Pakistani Rupee further which has already drastically slashed the buying power of the Pakistani currency besides that of the common man, has automatically swollen the loan quantum payable in dollars, which runs contrary to the Government claim of appreciating the value of Pakistani rupee by 27% within six months; another tall claim the realizing of which in the absence of a visible work plan looks like another pipe dream.

Asad Umar rather than continuing the ‘all good’ mantra, needs to come good on how in concrete terms he proposes to translate his commitment when reserves instead are continuing to deplete with remittances from overseas Pakistanis dwindling due largely to political instability and polarization in the country caused by imprudent handling of the internal situation by some foul-mouthing elements in the sitting Government. The ugly stand-off in the country was also not generating any positive vibes about political harmony to the international community, as one witnesses brawls and mindless exchange of invectives among politicians which was further impairing the country image. Little do they realize that they were damaging State interests and nullifying whatever little gains were being made by the lone fighting Pakistan’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations Dr Maliha Lodhi on the diplomatic front, who recently pioneered a Resolution upholding the inalienable right of self-determination of oppressed people around the world but more specifically those in Indian Occupied State of Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

Far from consistently and proactively fighting the diplomatic battle on the issue, sadly even the PTI Government beyond some lip service like those in the past has failed to do anything tangible; its apathy being evident in not even appointing a full-time Chairman of the Kashmir Committee mercifully vacated by the inept Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman. There have of late been several opportunities to expose Human Rights violations and attempts at changing the demography of the States of Jammu and Kashmir and in Palestine, with India following the Israeli methodology in the occupied territory. Pakistan and Palestine ought to have launched a diplomatic offensive to sensitize world community and keep probing its conscience also through TV and Social media visual footage of atrocities by State apparatuses in India and Israel, which were being generated virtually on a daily basis.

No one can however question the IMF demanding measures such as broadening the country’s tax base, reforming FBR and arresting pilferage by coming down heavily against money laundering. Other conditions would automatically evaporate if only Pakistan accomplished these in addition to increasing exports and cutting down on non-development expenditure of which one has seen no concrete evidence so far. Dividends to the producer already shrunk with devaluation of the Pak Rupee, increase in exports can yield dividends only if they were value added besides cutting down on costs of production to make the product affordable and internationally competitive.

As for broadening of the tax base, this scribe as well as others have been suggesting incentivised mechanism rather than coercion which further leads to black economy, as people tend to siphon off even their threatened hard-earned savings through clandestine means, which is a form of money laundering but no one seems to have bothered as being evidenced by a mail received by this scribe from a person who abandoned the idea of becoming a filer.

The mailer says that just when he had prepared his Tax Return in which he had mentioned his tax-paid earnings through National Savings investments besides declaring some landed property bought several decades back cheaply at that time and was about to file, he was told of several cases in which the moment they became filers they were served with FBR notices to come and justify what they had declared. It turned out that in most cases these notices were aimed at roughing up the filer and making him submit to palming off the FBR Rep in order to save any hassle and earn a clean chit. This besides the irksome levy of a .04 % on any monies withdrawn from his own account by the Government which amounted to banditry said the mailer, had discouraged him to become a filer; so much for the efficacy and prudence of the State machinery which should aim at breaking the begging image by encouraging people to file Returns and contribute to the National exchequer instead of scaring away the well-intended middle class. Encouraging filers to become transparent is what perhaps the IMF meant in asking to reform the FBR.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.

