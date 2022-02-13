Breaking terrorists-supporters nexus must to defeat terrorism: COAS

Gen Bajwa visits Panjgur

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Saturday that it was“imperative” to break the “nexus between terrorists and their sympathisers and support base” to defeat terrorism.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the army chief passed the remarks while interacting with the notables and tribal elders of Panjgur. In his interaction, the COAS lauded the tribal elders for their support to law enforcement agencies in the fight against terrorism.

“Breaking nexus between terrorists and their sympathisers and support base is imperative for defeating terrorism,” COAS reiterated. The elders of the area were also assured of the army’s “all-out support for creating” an environment for prosperity and development in the area, particularly in the “timely completion of ongoing socio-economic projects”.

“Terrorists will not be allowed to reverse the hard-earned gains irrespective of the challenges,” said Gen Bajwa.

The army chief was in Panjgur on a day-long visit to spend time with the troops that repulsed a terrorist attack in Panjgur on February 2.

During the visit, Gen Bajwa was given a “detailed update by the local commander on the security situation in the area and response mechanism to effectively check emerging threats”.

While addressing the troops, the army chief lauded the professionalism and the effective response of the ground troops in the recent terrorist activities.