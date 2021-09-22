Pakistan’s GSP Plus status to remain unchanged: EU Commission

BRUSSELS – The European Commission announced on Wednesday that Pakistan will continue to hold GSP – Generalized Scheme of Preferences – Plus status.

It has, however, introduced six new conventions that demand greater accessibility for people with a physical disability, the eradication of child labour and environmental safety.

The Commission made the announcement after reviewing the status of Pakistan and other countries, adding that it will continue talks with the EU-Pakistan Joint Commission.

“In the latest review, Pakistan’s individual status was not discussed,” it said, adding that “new conditions” in GSP Plus were also discussed.

The EU Commission acknowledged Pakistan efforts for labour laws and tackling climate change.

Experts are of the view that the continuation of the GSP Plus will help boosting Pakistan’s economy.

Back in May this year, the European Parliament had adopted a resolution calling for a review of the GSP+ status granted to Pakistan in view of an “alarming” increase in the use of blasphemy accusations in the country as well as rising number of online and offline attacks on journalists and civil society organisations, it emerged on Friday.

The resolution also calls on the Government of Pakistan to “unequivocally condemn” incitement to violence and discrimination against religious minorities in the country, and expresses “deep concern” at the prevailing anti-French sentiment in Pakistan.

The move had irked Pakistan as the Foreign Office had expressed disappointment over it.

Later in August, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood while talking to media at a ceremony had said that no one should be worried about Generalized Preferential System Plus (GSP-Plus) status by European Union (EU) as Pakistan had got two years extension in this status.

In March 2020, the EU extended Pakistan’s GSP plus status till 2022.