Breakdown of $10+ billion pledged to Pakistan in Geneva conference

In an unprecedented turn of events, Pakistan on Monday received pledges of more than $10 billion at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva.

Pakistan, along with the United Nations, hosted a day-long climate conference in the Swiss city to marshal international support for Pakistan to build back better after the devastating floods of 2022.

According to a UN report, one-third of the country was submerged, about 15,000 dead or injured, and 8 million were displaced. Over 2 million homes, 13,000 km of highways, 439 bridges, and more than 4 million acres of agricultural land were destroyed or damaged.

The “Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework” (4RF), which Pakistan presented at the conference, called for $16.3 billion over the next three years.

Pakistan said it should be able to cover half the cost but pleaded with the international community to fund the rest. However, contrary to expectations, pledges exceeded the requested $8 billion.

Here’s a breakdown of the funding Pakistan managed to secure at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva from the multilateral donors:

Meanwhile, friendly countries also stepped up to support Pakistan at the moot. Here’s a breakdown of the large sums pledged by the bilateral donors:

 

Other bilateral donors also pledged sums, details of which are as follows:

