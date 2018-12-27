Break silence against bullying

In 2012 the Canadian province Ontario proposed a law which states that “bullying means repeated and aggressive behavior by a pupil where (a) the behavior is intended by the pupil to cause, or the pupil ought to know that the behavior would be likely to cause, harm, fear or distress to another individual, including psychological harm or harm to the individual’s reputation, and (b) behavior occurs in a context where there is a real or perceived power imbalance between pupil and individual based on factors such as size, strength, age, intelligence, peer group power, economic status, social status, religion, ethnic origin, sexual orientation. Bullying is so common that approximately 35% people go through it at some point in their life.

In schools mostly bullies go for the physical appearance, academic records or family backgrounds and the reason behind all this is of course aggression (verbal or physical), grudges, jealousy, insecurities and poor problem solving abilities. Bullying can be of many types i.e. physical bullying includes hitting, pushing, harming or using force on the victim. The other is verbal bullying which comprises harassing or intimidation statements e.g. taunting, teasing, name calling which is related to psychological intimidation too that results in depression and anxiety. It is estimated that 20% of people experienced mental health problems which can be observed even at the age of 50. In comparison with physical bulling, the verbal bulling has more adverse and long term effects.

In 2018 the new York Times published pretty much articles on bullying, in one of the articles it was mentioned that a child committed suicide after being bullied which is also the tragic reality of the bullying. The thing which I want to figure out in that incident was the lack of social support and negligence from academic institute (i.e. teachers) and family members. The fruit of thought is to take steps for prevention and awareness.

RABIA SULTAN

Islamabad

