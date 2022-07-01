Nelson Piquet has had his British Racing Drivers’ Club (BRDC) honorary membership suspended following his comments regarding Lewis Hamilton.

The three-time Formula 1 world champion had earlier used racially offensive language to refer to the seven-time world champion Hamilton.

The 69-year-old Brazilian has apologized to Lewis Hamilton for his comments but had been banned by the F1 paddock as a result of his actions as well.

The BRDC, which owns the Silverstone circuit that will host this week’s British Grand Prix, said in a statement that it ultimately will terminate Piquet’s membership.

“The BRDC Board has concluded that Mr. Piquet Sr’s use of racially offensive language to describe a fellow BRDC member (and seven-times world champion) is unacceptable and represents conduct that is wholly inappropriate for an Honorary Member of the BRDC, notwithstanding his subsequent apology,” it said in a statement.

“Accordingly, we have advised Mr. Piquet Sr that his membership has been suspended with immediate effect”

“Following the Club’s due process, it is anticipated that the Board will terminate Mr. Piquet Sr’s membership at a board meeting to be held after the required 7-day notice period.”

The issue is also hitting the headlines because Nelson Piquet’s daughter is in a relationship with the current world champion Max Verstappen who has on-track animosity with Lewis Hamilton with the two regularly clashing on track last season.

Red Bull, Verstappen’s team, recently sacked its junior driver over the use of offensive language.

Nelson Piquet never won the British Grand Prix while racing but finished second four times. Ironically, Lewis Hamilton holds the record for most British GP wins having won eight times at Silverstone.