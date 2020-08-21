Brazil’s Guedes slams Senate

Brasilia

Brazil’s Economy Minister, Paulo Guedes called a Senate decision to overturn a presidential veto blocking public sector pay rises, during the Covid-19 pandemic a “disaster” and a “crime” against the people. President Jair Bolsonaro’s veto, barring pay rises for civil servants in return for disbursing 60 billion reais ($11 billion) of aid to states and local authorities, will now be voted on in the lower house on Thursday. Speaking to reporters in Brasilia, Guedes said overturning the veto could see local governments take funds away from health spending and channel them towards public sector salaries. As much as 20 billion reais could be “lost”, Guedes said.—Agencies