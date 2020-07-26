Brazil’s Bolsonaro tests negative

Web Desk

Paris

People worldwide are losing faith in their governments for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic, showed a survey released on Saturday, as health officials reported a surge of more than 280,000 new cases globally two days in a row. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, widely criticised for his handling of the crisis there, appeared to credit an unproven treatment for his recovery from the virus. And in the streets of Jerusalem and other cities, thousands called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign, in part for his management of the coronavirus crisis.