Brazilian footballing legend Pele is back in the hospital for another stint after reportedly suffering a setback with his cancer treatment.

The 82-year-old had a cancerous tumour removed in 2021 and has since been in and out of the hospitals for treatment on a regular basis.

ESPN Brasil had reported that his chemotherapy treatment was not having the desired result needing doctors to re-evaluate a treatment plan for the three-time World Cup winner.

According to media reports, Pele will undergo several tests for a more in-depth assessment of his health issues during his stay at the hospital after being diagnosed with “general swelling” and “decompensated heart failure”, which causes functional limitation of the heart.

Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, where Pele has been hospitalised, issued a statement on his condition.

“After a medical evaluation, the patient was taken to a common room, with no need for admission in a semi-intensive care unit,” the statement read calming the alarm bells ringing among the citizens of Brazil.

Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento reassured his admirers that there was no cause for concern and that his trip to the hospital was “no surprise or emergency”.

“Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad’s health,” Nascimento wrote on Instagram.

“There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures.”

Pele, one of the best players to play football, won the biggest prize in the sport three times with Brazil’s current squad hoping to emulate the legend in Qatar.