The quarterfinal stage of the Qatar FIFA World Cup is set to being tonight with Brazil taking on the 2018 runner-ups Croatia in the first contest.

Time and Location of Brazil vs Croatia FIFA World Cup quarterfinal:

The match will take place at Education City Stadium at 8:00 PM (PKT).

Brazil’s road to quarterfinals:

Brazil started their Group G campaign with a win over Serbia before a narrow 1-0 win over Switzerland in their next contest followed by a 1-0 loss to Cameroon.

Their form dipped because of Neymar’s injury but after getting their talisman back, Brazil eased past South Korea 4-1 in the round of 16 to set a clash against Croatia.

Croatia’s roach to the quarterfinals:

Croatia’s run to the quarterfinals has been rather tame after the 2018 finalists started Group F with a goalless draw with Morocco before a 4-1 win against Canada kept their progression hopes alive.

A draw against Belgium in their final match helped them sneak into the knockout rounds where they survived a penalty shootout against Japan to reach the quarterfinals.

Prediction:

Croatia has not beaten Brazil in four previous meetings and that trend is likely to stay the same tonight.

Despite being masters of taking the game into added time – Croatia’s last 7 of the 8 knockout games at major tournaments have gone to extra time – Brazil simply has too much firepower to secure their ninth appearance at the WC semifinal.

Despite holding on against Japan, Belgium and Morocco, Croatia’s defence has not seen an attack of Brazi’s calibre yet.

Neymar, Vinicius jr, Richarlison, Rodrygo and Raphinha should be enough to fire their side to win.

What is next after Brazil vs Croatia FIFA World Cup quarterfinal:

The winners of the match will go on to face either Argentina or the Netherlands in the semifinal on 14th December.