Brazil to extend cooperation in holding single country exhibition

Sialkot

Ambassador of Brazil to Pakistan Claudio Raja Gabalialins discussed different prospects as well as ways and means to enhance the volume of bilateral trade in a meeting with President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here. Ambassador of Brazil to Pakistan, in a meeting,assured that full cooperation would be extended to organize Single Country Exhibitions between Brazil and Pakistan. He also assured to resolve the problems faced by the business community of Sialkot in obtaining visa to Brazil and appreciated the Law and order situation in the country.—APP