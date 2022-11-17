Brazil suffered injury scares in the very first full team practice with midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and defender Alex Telles both leaving the training field for several minutes.

Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes was caught late on the right foot by teammate Rodrygo forcing him to leave the training field for medical treatment. The 25-year-old who was celebrating his birthday on the day managed to return to complete the session but looked uncomfortable through was seen limping often.

Telles meanwhile was on the receiving end of a rough tackle from behind by Neymar and also needed medical assistance. Brazil coach Tite ordered the practice match to stop for a few moments before Telles returned to the action.

Tite and his technical staff were adamant about testing their players’ match fitness and allowed the highly physical session to continue as is.

Brazil is holding its 5-day training camp at Juventus’ facilities in Turin before flying to Qatar on Saturday. After two days of light training, Tite ran his first full practice with all the 26 players in the World Cup squad taking part.

The session saw defender Marquinhos, who missed training on Tuesday with an undisclosed injury joining his teammates for the second half of the session.

Bruno Guimaraes has been in fine form for Newcastle this season leading to his selection for Brazil.

The five-time winners will begin their World Cup Group G campaign against Serbia on Nov. 25 (00:00 PKT) before facing Switzerland and Cameroon.

France recently lost their star forward for the tournament due to an injury suffered in training, but that does not seem to have deterred Brazil from going full tilt in training sessions.