Hundreds of thousands of Brazil natives have gathered at the Vila Belmiro stadium to pay their final respects to Pele.

The 82-year-old, who recently passed away after a battle with cancer, is laying in his wake in his native city for 24 hours after his body arrived in the city of about 430,000 people from Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital where he had passed.

Floral wreaths sent by the likes of Neymar, Vinicius Junior and Spanish champions Real Madrid were also placed near his coffin.

The only three-time World Cup winner will be buried later today in a private ceremony after a procession carries him through the city. Pele, reportedly, chose a burial site on the ninth floor of the Ecumenical Memorial Necropolis cemetery himself which will allow him to watch over his beloved Santos stadium.

Brazil had earlier declared three days of national mourning after Pele passed away last week allowing thousands of fans, many of who waited overnight, to catch a final glimpse of their most decorated superstar.

Newly elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Vice President Geraldo Alckmin also arrived for the ceremony while FIFA President Gianni Infantino was among the first guests to reach the stadium.

He later confirmed that he will request every associated country to name a stadium after Pele.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, who later became known as Pele, scored over 1000 goals in his career and is regarded as one of, if not, the greatest player to kick a football ever.