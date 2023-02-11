Brazil has shown an interest in acquiring the series of Carlo Ancelotti as the national football team’s next head coach.

The Brazilian Football Association (CBF) is willing to wait until the end of the European footballing season to fill the vacant managerial position. Tite left the job after Brazil’s exit from the Qatar World Cup.

The country’s Under-20 coach Ramon Menezes will temporarily lead the side in their international matches in March and June.

Carlo Ancelotti has become the frontrunner for the Brazil job as he already works with Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo at Real Madrid, two of the most exciting footballing talents from the country in recent years.

However, it is unclear whether the Italian will be interested in taking another job.

Ancelotti has already refuted reports that he is planning on leaving Madrid at the end of the current season. The 63-year-old still has a year left on his current deal with the Spanish champions.

Waiting for the end of the season will allow the CBF to have a more clear vision of the managerial landscape and other names available if negotiations with Real and Ancelotti cannot progress.

Former Spain manager Luis Enrique has also been mentioned in discussions as well as the names of Jose Mourinho and Fenerbahce’s Jorge Jesus.

Ancelotti is currently preparing Madrid for their Club World Cup final against Al Hilal.