Brazil didn’t spend a cent on Bharat vaccine

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said Brazil never paid for or received any doses of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Indian company Bharat Biotech, in response to allegations of irregularities in a deal that is under investigation.

Federal prosecutors and a special Senate committee are investigating the deal for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin shot, citing the fact that the government struck a speedy agreement when offers from Pfizer in 2020 at a lower price were ignored at the time. “We didn’t spend one cent on Covaxin. We didn’t receive one dose of Covaxin.

What sort of corruption is this?” Bolsonaro said. The president pledged to take action if any corruption was discovered in his government.