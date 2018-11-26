Brazil desires to boost trade with Pakistan: envoy

Commerce Reporter

Islamabad

Brazil was keen to boost bilateral trade with Pakistan as both countries have great potential to enhance trade in many sectors as the Brazil has great expertise in producing renewable energy and it was producing 65 percent of energy from water and was using ethanol as bio-fuels.

This was stated by Ambassador of Brazil Claudio Raja Gabaglia Lins while addressing business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Envoy said that new governments have taken over in Pakistan and Brazil and hoped that they would focus on further strengthening trade ties.

He said that Pakistan was producing many products which had great demand in Brazil and stressed that Pakistani exporters should make more efforts to enhance exports with Brazil.

He said the volume of existing exports from Pakistan to Brazil could be further enhanced with strong efforts.

The Brazilian envoy said that many Pakistani products entering Europe were being resold to other countries including Brazil at higher prices and emphasized that Pakistani exporters should focus on promoting direct exports to achieve better results.

Share on: WhatsApp