Brazil Ambassador appreciates efforts for securing future of orphans

Ambassador of Brazil in Pakistan, Claudio Raja Gabaglia Lins Thursday visited the Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) and appreciated the efforts of Patron-in-Chief PSH Zammurrad Khan in securing the future of the orphans.

According to a message released here the ambassador and his wife Zudi Morris praised the management of Pakistan Sweet Home, school, hostel, newly built library and Islamic Research centre during their visit.

He said the PSH was like a bouquet in which all children were living like flowers and it was a unique project of its own kind in the world. Zammurrad Khan is serving the country while making strides in the brought up of orphan children which is commendable, he added.

He also vowed to facilitate PSH not only on the part of Brazilian Embassy, but also in his personal ability as well. He said that the children of PSH would be soon be invited to visit the embassy.

The patron-in-chief, PSH Zammurrad Khan thanked the ambassador and his wife for joining the children of the Pakistan Sweet Homes and said that he was pleased to remark that one of those children would join the field as a successful man like you, and win repute for the country in the world.—APP

