PPP Co-Chairman and former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari’s open support and backing to absconding SSP Malir Karachi Rao Anwar has not come as a shock and surprise to many in all fairness. This has only endorsed the reports that the fleeing police official has the blessings and “asheerbad” of a big political figure otherwise he would not have been untraceable for so long right in the province where he has been serving for years together. He had got protective bail before arrest from the country’s apex court which has also been cancelled after he obviously intentionally did not turn up in SC of Pakistan.

The PPP Co-Chairman has paid tributes to the fugitive SSP Malir Karachi as a brave kid who is involved in numerous police encounters irrespective of those who were shot dead in an extra-jurisdictional manner were criminals or innocents only Almighty Allah knows better in this regard. People like me believe that till the PPP is in power in Sindh province and enjoying the big blessings, fleeing senior police officer cannot be traced out anywhere in the country what to talk about his home province. The tributes in this uncalled for manner by the former head of the state to a police officer seemed all sponsored and rather regrettable to say least.

MAH SHEIKH

Lahore

