Branden Grace won the LIV Golf Oregon event at the Pumpkin Ridge by two strokes over the consistent leader Carlos Ortiz.

The South African fired a final round of 7-under 65 to finish at 13 under after entering the final day two shots back of Ortiz and Dustin Johnson with the latter finishing four strokes behind Grace in a tie for third with teammate Patrick Reed.

Ortiz had another decent day on the greens, producing a 3-under 69 in the final round which ultimately was not enough while Reed eventually rose to third after shooting a 5-under 67 on Saturday.

However, 4 Aces GC – the foursome consisting of Johnson, Reed, Talor Gooch, and Pat Perez easily claimed the team title at 23-under.

The winners finished seven strokes ahead of Grace’s Stinger GC, which placed second and included fellow South Africans Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, and Hennie du Plessis.

Schwartzel concluded the second tournament at 8-over after winning LIV’s inaugural event in London in June.

Branden Grace pocketed four million dollars for winning the LIV Oregon event after finishing third in the inaugural event worth $1.275 million. His haul from the two events already stands at $6.4 million including a team share of $1.125 million in each event.

The Saudi-backed league’s next event is scheduled for July 29-31 in Bedminster, New Jersey.