Brand Spectrum, Moments partner to create Brand Works

Lahore

Brand Spectrum Pakistan announced that they are launching a new company in partnership with Moments, one of the leading Event Management and Activation agencies in Pakistan. The new venture will operate under the name of Brand Works Private Limited and will provide a wide range of integrated services including Brand Activations, Event Planning & Management, Digital Media and Public Relations solutions.

Moments has a legacy of delivering highly successful events and brand engagement activities for companies like Nestlé, Sony, USAID, Pepsi, Coca Cola, Packages and others. While Brand Spectrum boasts a portfolio that includes clients like Nestlé, Descon, GFC Fans, Fast Cables, Sabroso and The TAQ Organization among others.

Brand Works aims to offer potential clients a one-stop shop for all their Online and Conventional Brand Engagement and PR needs. As part of this collaboration, Brand Spectrum will be bringing their Public Relations and Digital Media expertise to the table, with Moments providing their insights and experience on Activation and Event Management. At the same time, Brand Spectrum and Moments will continue with their existing operations independently and for their respective clients.

With over 15 years of advertising experience and a proven track record of excellence in the industry, Anwar Kabir, CEO of Brand Spectrum shared that he saw great promise in this joint venture. “We feel that working with Moments offers us the best opportunity to create unique business offerings that build on our already established and independently successful services,” he added.

CEO of Moments, Badar Munir’s eye for creativity and over 15 years of experience in the field have guided numerous events to success. While echoing Anwar’s sentiments, Badar shared, “Brand Works will allow us to take advantage of new avenues of business while adding further value to our clients.”

Rehan Tahir, the Director of Moments, brings 7 years of rich experience in Brand Management with Multinational Companies to the joint venture. While commenting on the occasion, he added, “This is an organic expansion of our businesses, by providing an all-encompassing toolset to our clients, we remove the hassle of having to deal with multiple agencies.”

The newly formed venture, Brand Works Private Limited, will have presence all across Pakistan and will have the tools and resources to conduct large scale activations and events across multiple cities with capabilities to generate digital amplification and positive PR around these activities.—Agencies