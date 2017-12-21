Brainstorming security challenges

AT a time when the country is facing political uncertainty due to many internal factors, one must give credit to the Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani for taking measures to assert the role and responsibility of Parliament in identifying challenges in the realm of security, crystallise national thinking and proposing measures to address them. The invitation extended to the Army leadership and interaction on Tuesday was a step towards that direction and would surely help mitigate many concerns.

Though no details are available as to what topics were covered during four- hour marathon interactive session between members of upper house and Army’s top brass in the in-camera meeting, yet it is understood that all relevant subjects were addressed either through the one-hour briefing by DG Military Operations or during question-answer session. People of Pakistan were upset as there was more focus on politicking and less on the grave security environment especially in the backdrop of new Afghanistan and South Asia policy announced by President Trump that has presented many challenge for Pakistan. The briefing was also timely because Pakistan and the United States have initiated fresh dialogue reportedly aimed at finalising new terms of engagement and there were apprehensions about what is going to transpire behind the scene. Parliament being custodian of the public interest must be in picture while taking important policy decisions with far-reaching consequences and implications for national security and future of the country. No policy can succeed unless it has the backing of the entire nation and people are convinced that it has been evolved keeping interests of the country uppermost in the mind. We hope that the threadbare discussion on national security would give greater insight to Senators about related issues and they would now be in a better position to play their role in analysing the situation and coming out with recommendations to secure national interests. We believe that similar briefings and interactive sessions should also be held with the Members of the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies.

