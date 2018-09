Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, panic gripped after braid of a lady was chopped off in Rajouri district.

The lady was on way to her sister’s house in Bareri, Koteranka in the district on Thursday when a portion of her hair was found chopped off by unknown persons.

She was found in a state of shock and was immediately admitted in a hospital. She was taken to community health center in Koteranka where her condition is said to be stable while the incident triggered panic in the area.—KMS