Brad terms Babar a ‘Magic Man’ Don’t compare Babar with Kohli: Younis

Islamabad

Pakistan’s batting coach Younis Khan believed young prolific batsman and skipper Babar Azam should not be compared to Indian captain Virat Kohli, saying the Lahore-born cricketer has his own class.

‘It is unfair to compare Babar with Kohli because the latter has been playing international cricket for more than a decade. Whereas, Babar has only played for 4-5 years,’ cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted Younis as saying.

‘Don’t put this thing in his mind and let him do his wonders. He has his own class and I want him to become a legendary cricketer and lead Pakistan to victories,’ he said.

Younis, who holds the record for the most runs and most centuries scored by a Pakistani in Test cricket history, said when he first played One Day International (ODI) and Test, he was being compared with batting legend Inzamam-ul-Haq and was called his replacement.—APP