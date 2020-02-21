WASHINGTON Trump reacts to Brad Pitt’s Oscar speech President Donald Trump on Thursday took aim at Hollywood actor Brad Pitt at a rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He also ridiculed the historic best-picture Oscar win for South Korean film “Parasite”, telling a campaign rally he wished for the return of Hollywood classics like 1939’s “Gone with the Wind.” “Parasite”, a dark social satire about the gap between rich and poor in modern Seoul, became the first non-English-language film to take Hollywood’s top prize earlier this month. It also won three other Oscars – best director and original screenplay for Bong Joon Ho and best international feature film. “How bad were the Academy Awards this year?” asked Trump at the rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. –AP