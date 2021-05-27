Brad Pitt wins joint custody of children with Jolie

Following a prolonged legal struggle, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been given shared custody of their children.

Ms. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, and the couple has been locked in a custody struggle that has mostly been hidden from the public eye.

John Ouderkirk, a private judge engaged to handle the case, decided in Mr. Pitt’s favour.

According to the Press Association, the verdict would “substantially increase” his time with the kids.

Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox are the children of Mr. Pitt, 57, and Ms Jolie, 45.

The oldest, 19-year-old Maddox, is not subject to the custody decision

According to Page Six, the judgment was a “tentative decision,” and Ms. Jolie is continuing her legal battle.

It was stated that Ms. Jolie had not opposed to shared custody, but that there were “other issues of concern.”

Another source reported the trial lasted many months and included a significant number of witnesses, specialists, and therapists.

Ms. Jolie has slammed the court for refusing to let their children testify in custody proceedings.

Ms. Jolie filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences,” and the couple was entangled in a nasty child custody fight in the months after the announcement.

After losing his cool in front of several of the kids, Mr. Pitt was investigated for alleged child abuse, but the claims were eventually dropped.

Fans dubbed the pair “Brangelina” when they met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2005.

Mr. Pitt’s second marriage (he previously married Jennifer Aniston from Friends) and Ms. Jolie’s third, after actors Billy Bob Thornton and Jonny Lee Miller.

Ms Jolie told Vogue last year that she left Mr Pitt for her family’s “well-being.”

Ms. Jolie said, “It was the right decision.” “I continue to focus on their healing.

In a 2017 interview with GQ, Mr Pitt discussed his resolve to stop drinking and using marijuana.

“For me, every misstep has been a step toward epiphany, understanding, some kind of joy,” he said.

