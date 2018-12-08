Brace now for saving Karachi from heat wave

Staff Reporter

We all should brace ourselves now to save the megacity, Karachi, from the danger of any heat wave in coming summer and for this purpose citizens, as well as, institutions should launch an aggressive plantation drive that should also be generously supported under the corporate social responsibility, said Pasban Democratic Party President Altaf Shakoor.

Commenting on growing heat and pollution in the megacity, he said a lush green Karachi is the dream of all Karachiites. He said the corporate and business hub and revenue engine of Pakistan should be made a liveable and beautiful city. He said this would be possible by making our parks and open spaces greener and going for an urban forestry drive.

