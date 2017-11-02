BPL: Sarfraz released by Khulna, others set to lose hefty amounts

Karachi

Pakistan cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmed has lost a lucrative BPL contract while several other Pakistani cricketers are set to lose hefty amounts due to their non-availability to Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) teams for the entire season.

The 5th edition of BPL is set to commence from Saturday with seven teams contesting against each other for the title. The league ends on December 12.

Around 20 players from Pakistan have been contracted by different franchises for the tournament, which includes 46 action packed matches, but now their participation in the tournament is in jeopardy.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has told all the centrally contracted players to participate in the forthcoming National T20 tournament which would commence from November 11. Players will be allowed to travel to Bangladesh for BPL only after 17th, and that too is subject to the announcement on proposed visit by the West Indies team.

This uncertainty around Pakistan players’ availability for the tournament has caused captain Sarfraz Ahmed lose a lucrative contract.

Reliable sources said that BPL franchise Khulna Titans have released Sarfraz Ahmed from the contract as they didn’t have any backup wicket-keeper.

While Sarfraz will now talk with a new franchise according to his limited availability, other Pakistan cricketers are also facing the same situation.

If series against West Indies takes place, then most of the Pakistani players are likely to miss majority of the tournament matches.

The BPL team Comilla Victorians has five players signed for the BPL season including Shoaib Malik, Rumman Raees, Hasan Ali, Imran Khan Jnr. and Faheem Ashraf. While four of the players are regular members of Pakistan squad, only Imran Khan Jnr. is likely to be available to the team for the season.

Rajshahi Kings have signed Mohammad Sami, Usama Mir and Raza Ali Dar and they’re likely to be available for the franchise after National Twenty20 event.

Chittagong Vikings have signed Misbah-ul-Haq and Yasir Arafat and both are likely to be available for entire season.

Dhaka Dynamites have signed up with Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Shah. Afridi is the only Pakistani player available to them for entire season.

Babar Azam, Usman Shinwari and Fakhar Zaman – who are regular part of Pakistan team – are signed up with Sylhet Sixers and may lose most of the BPL action.—Agencies