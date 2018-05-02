BP logs soaring first-quarter profits

London

British energy major BP said Tuesday that first-quarter net profits soared 70 percent on rising crude oil prices and increasing output. Earnings after taxation, or bottom-line net profit, jumped to $2.5 billion (2.1 billion euros) in the three months to the end of March from a year earlier, BP said in a results statement. Total production advanced six percent to 3.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. BP also paid another $1.6 billion for costs arising from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill catastrophe, including $1.2 billion for the final payment relating to the 2012 Department of Justice settlement. “We have delivered another strong set of results,” said chief executive Bob Dudley. “Our safe and reliable operations and strong financial delivery have continued into 2018.” Underlying replacement cost profit—which excludes fluctuations in the value of crude oil inventories—surged 71 percent to $2.6 billion. That set BP shares on an upward trajectory because it comfortably beat market expectations of $2.2 billion. —AFP