Boycott Indian products over New Delhi’s crimes in IIOJ&K, world asked

Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, political and economic experts who keep a close watch on the day-to-day development in the territory have asked all peace-loving people and countries to boycott Indian products saying that terrorist New Delhi always gets away with its crimes against humanity in Jammu and Kashmir because of economic interests.

The experts who preferred not to be identified in the face of India’s ongoing naked fascism in the occupied territory lamented that a whole year had passed since rogue India abrogated Article 370 of its constitution, and imposed world’s longest military siege in IIOJK, but the world was maintaining a criminal silence.

A professor who teaches political science in Kashmir’s one of best post-graduate colleges said, “We can hurt terrorist India economically by boycotting all ‘Made In India’ products.This will also show a solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri masses.” He also asked the civilized world, which champions human rights including freedom of speech, movement and assembly to boycott and ban Indian products until New Delhi gives the people of Jammu and Kashmir their right to self-determination.

A trader, associated with local industry, while endorsing the Professor’s arguments said, “Boycotting Indian products is the best way to register protest against Indian atrocities.” He stressed that every sensible person in the world should boycott Indian products to prevent persecution of minorities in India at the hands of Hindutva followers. “Muslims around the world should specially boycott all Indian goods to teach India a lesson,” he added.

A civil society activist who asked to be identified by his last name, Ahmad, said, “World must take notice of HR violations in IIOJK rather than pursuing its economic interests with India.” Ahmad warned the world major powers that India would not be safe place for investment until the Kashmir dispute is resolved as per aspirations of its people. He asked the peace-loving people around the world who believe in human dignity to “Boycott Indian goods to protest the ongoing siege in IIOJK and give the Kashmiris a message that they are not alone in their struggle.”

On the observance of Youm-e-Istehsal by Pakistan, the experts were of the opinion that it was aimed at showing besides other facts the reality that India has made the Kashmir people the prisoners of conscience due to the continued siege of IIOJK,” they said.—KMS