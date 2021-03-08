‘Boycott Chicken’ trends on Twitter as prices hit record high

LAHORE – Pakistani social media users have launched a campaign urging public to boycott the use of chicken in protest to skyrocketing prices in the country.

In past few weeks, an unexpected surge was witnessed in the price of chicken, putting additional burden on people.

The prices of chicken have increased up to Rs500 in various cities while it is available at nearly Rs400 per kilogram in Lahore.

Twitter users are asking people to boycott buying chicken for few days in order push the traders to decrease the prices.

They are also asking the government to take action against the massive surge in the chicken prices. Here are some reactions;

