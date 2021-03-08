‘Boycott Chicken’ trends on Twitter as prices hit record high

LAHORE – Pakistani social media users have launched a campaign urging public to boycott the use of chicken in protest to skyrocketing prices in the country.

In past few weeks, an unexpected surge was witnessed in the price of chicken, putting additional burden on people.

The prices of chicken have increased up to Rs500 in various cities while it is available at nearly Rs400 per kilogram in Lahore.

Twitter users are asking people to boycott buying chicken for few days in order push the traders to decrease the prices.

They are also asking the government to take action against the massive surge in the chicken prices. Here are some reactions;

Government will take strict action against Mafias BUT AT THE MOMENT BUSY WITH THEIR MNAs AND SENATORs #BoycottChicken — Muhammad Waseem Khan (@VoiceofMWK) March 8, 2021

Humne tou 6mah se nahin khai chicken aur nahi ande..

Thank you imran khan#BoycottChicken — Amat (@jharlu123) March 8, 2021

The rate of chicken meat has crossed PKR 500 (per KG) in #Karachi 1. Boycott chicken meat for few days until the prices get back to normal. 2. Continue buying the meat cause you can't imagine food (and life) without chicken pieces. 3. Switch to beef and fish.#BoycottChicken pic.twitter.com/o1GxVBaLRP — Fahad Khan (@MrFahadKhan) March 8, 2021