Boy killed, six injured in Retla Mandi shooting

Raza Naqvi Attock

Twelve years old boy shot dead and six other persons sustained multiple bullets injuries when some unknown armed target killers opened indiscriminate firing over family dispute here at the outskirts Raitla mandi shopping area of police station Hazro. The killers fled away leaving the victims fluttering in a pool of blood on the spot.

The District Police Officer Attock Dr. Sardar Ghyias Gul Khan has constituted a team of police experts to bring the target killers to book. As per details, some unidentified armed persons abruptly started firing on the people which resulted instant death of 12 years old Adul Rehman son of Shuakat Ali and bullets injuries to Bilal Shah, Jamal Shah, Rahimullah, Mohammad Nabi two passers by. Soon after the gruesome incident the killers had managed their scape very easily causing a sense of insecurity among the people of the locality.