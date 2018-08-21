Boy killed in flash floods in Jammu

Jammu

A seven-year-old boy was killed today after being washed away by flash floods triggered by overnight heavy rains, an official said.

Eidi Mohammad was swept away by flash floods in a stream at Channi Rama in the outskirts of Jammu in the early hours and his body was recovered later, the official said.

He said the boy, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was living with his family in a jhuggi adjacent to the stream. Jammu and Reasi districts experienced heavy rains since last evening which caused hardships to residents of many localities as water from overflowing streams entered houses and also damaged some roads.

The rains also triggered several landslides along the Panjtherthi-Nagrota road in the city, the officials said. The department concerned has started the clearance operation to ensure smooth traffic, they said. According to the local MeT office, Jammu recorded 76.2 mm of rainfall till 0830 hours, while Reasi experienced the highest 92.0 mm of rains since last evening.—GK

