Boy killed in Dolphin force, suspects crossfire

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A 14-year-old passerby was killed as a result of exchange of firing between Dolphin Force personnel and suspects in Shadbagh area.

The 14-year-old identified as Atif suffered a gunshot wound in the crossfire and died before he could be shifted to a hospital.

Close-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident showed two Dolphin Force personnel on a motorbike chasing suspects in a car. Further, one of the personnel can be seen firing at the car they were chasing. The footage further showed the 14-year-old standing at the corner of the road along with a few other men filling bottles from a water cooler and then suddenly falling to the ground.

The teenager’s family protested against his killing and placed his body on Ring Road, refusing to bury him until justice was served.